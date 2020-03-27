Abd’Allah Confident Wikki Tourists can avoid Relegation

Wikki Tourists Manager Usman Abd’Allah believes his side will avoid relegation despite their current position in the NPFL.

Abd’Allah insists the battle at the lower rung of the table is highly competitive.

The Giant Elephants have endured a difficult season so far as they lie 15th on the log, 31 points after 25 matches.

Their 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars on 18th March seems to have brought their campaign back on track.

Speaking in an interview with www.brila.net, Abd’Allah admitted it is normal for his side to labour to retain their NPFL status.

“People are talking about the situation of Wikki Tourists but if you look at the table there are about ten teams in the same situation,” Abd’Allah told brila.net.

“There are almost about six teams on 38 points, that means we are in the same situation. You lose one match or draw two you go back to relegation.

“It’s almost the same as last season when El-Kanemi Warriors was leading the table and they later got relegated. This time around, Plateau United that narrowly escaped relegation is leading the table,” he recalled.

“You can see how competitive the league is. People should not judge until the season is over.”

Meanwhile, the NPFL is still on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has rocked the Global City. A date for the resumption of Nigeria’s top flight is yet to released by the League Management Company (LMC).