Abass gets European debut in Conference League, Ferreira now to face Tottenham in play-off

Abass Ibrahim got his first taste of European football, Thursday night, in the second leg UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round match between Ferreira and Larne.

Ibrahim got an hour of football under his belt on his debut for the Primeira Liga side on the road at the Inver Park against the Northern Ireland side.

With a first-leg 4-0 advantage, the Portuguese club never really hot full gear on the leg and even lost.

An 83rd minute goal by Larne’s forward Mark Randall had very little impact on the overall outcome of the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpacosdeferreira)

Ferreira march on to the play-off round of the competition where they’ll next face Tottenham Hotspur. The two legged ie is scheduled to hold between August 19 and August 26.