Stampede during El Salvador Football Club match leaves 12 dead and over 500 injured

Distraught fan at Estádio Cuscatlán where Stampede during the Salvadoran Primera División quarter-final match between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS killed 12 people. Photo | Fox Sports

A football game ended tragically in El Salvador, when there was a stampede that claimed at least 12 lives.

The tragic event took place during a Salvadoran Primera División quarter-final game between Alianza FC and Club Deportivio FAS, 250 kilometers northeast of the capital city of San Salvador.

 

Sixteen minutes into the game, a stampede broke out in front of the stadium’s 44,000 spectators.

 

 

Spectators in dismay after the stampede inside Estádio Cuscatlán.

Over 500 people were treated by authorities at the Cuscatlán Stadium, and over 100 spectators were taken to hospital, according to Fox Sports.

Hundreds of injured spectators were being carried out of the tunnels and onto the field while in the midst of the commotion, according to live footage shown on local media.

‘Exhaustive inquiry’ of the incident is required, according to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, and it will be done out by the National Police.

The tragedy attracted global attention and sympathy from football clubs, including Real Madrid, who tweeted after the news broke.

The Estadio Cuscatlán is one of the largest stadiums in Central America, and it has an official capacity of more than 44,000 fans.

But, footage posted online showed severe overcrowding outside an entry gate, with officials claiming they would investigate reports of fake match tickets being sold.

