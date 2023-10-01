63 years of Sports in Nigeria and What?

Year after year the calls get louder for the thriving Nigerian sports industry to step up, do more than borrowing scripts of the rhethorics of what a big bright future would portend, and rather walk the talk.
In the last nine years, three different Sports Ministers have shared their manifestos of a greater and sustainable ecosystem, but nine years on there are still no working developmental programs for young athletes across the country, unending leadership crises – sometimes instigated by the Office of the Ministers – have crippled some Federations.