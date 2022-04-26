58-1! Braga knocks wind out of Porto’s sail

FC Porto saw their 58-game unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga ended by Braga on Monday night, but the defeat did not just lift the air of invisibility around Dragões , it also set the team back on their planned league title celebrations.
Braga, 4th placed but still with a mathematical chance of picking a qualification ticket for the UEFA Champions League stunned Porto at Estádio Municipal de Braga from a 54th minute Ricardo Horta goal.
The goal sparked three changes not long after, including Zaidu Sanusi’s replacement for Wendell in the 63rd minute.
Sanusi started in his 21st appearance for Sergio Conceição’s side, the 24 year-old didn’t have much impact before his substitution.
Regardless, the defeat was certain and Porto remain on 86points from 31 rounds of matches.
Porto’s 58-game unbeaten streak in the league comes to an end after losing 1-0 to Braga.
What a run 👏 pic.twitter.com/baN7b7Y9g1
— B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2022