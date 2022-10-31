5 Fun facts about the World Cup 2022

Also known as the World Cup, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) hosts a tournament every four years for the men’s football national teams. In the World Cup, these teams compete for the title of FIFA World Champion.

Nothing beats the FIFA World Cup in terms of the number of participants and the total prize money awarded to the winner. For 2022, the World Cup is set to happen in Qatar and will be held from November to December.

Since it is one of the most prestigious football events in the world, this year’s World Cup also welcomes crypto betting for high rollers . With crypto, punters can now bet on their favourite players and teams with faster and hassle-free transactions.

Can’t wait for the World Cup 2022 to happen? Before watching the games, you should take a look at some of the exciting fun fact about the World Cup 2022 that makes the event extra special:

First-ever winter World Cup

The World Cup 2022 is the first winter event in history. The event usually takes place in the southern hemisphere during the summer. However, with Qatar hosting the games, complications arise. It’s known to many that the temperature in Qatar can reach an astounding 50 degrees Celsius.

It’s unlikely that any tournament can take place at that intense temperature. To solve the problem, the organisers transferred from its original summer schedule to winter. Since the change has been made, it’s noteworthy that this is the first time the World Cup will be held during the winter.

Expected number of tourists

One of the most intriguing parts of the impending event is the expected increase in tourists visiting Qatar for the World Cup 2022. The Qatar 2022 World Cup is expected to break all attendance records.

Not only is Qatar one of the most developed nations in the Middle East, but it is also conveniently located near the planet’s centre. The 2022 World Cup is therefore expected to see a massive influx of visitors from all around the world.

Air-conditioned stadiums

For the 2022 World Cup, Qatar’s extreme midday temperatures are a major cause for concern. However, Qatar has come up with a daring fix for the problem. The FIFA World Cup will be held in stadiums with complete air conditioning for the first time.

Modern temperature control technology will be installed in each of Qatar’s eight stadiums, ensuring that both athletes and spectators will enjoy ideal viewing and playing conditions.

Most commutable location

It’s a fact that the country of Qatar is small. This makes travelling around the country convenient. The host cities of Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, and Al Rayyan are all conveniently close to one another.

Thanks to this, visitors wouldn’t have a hard time travelling from one place to another. Not to mention, Al Bayt and Al Wakrah are Qatar’s two most remote stadiums which are barely 90 miles apart.

Most expensive second World Cup in Asia

It is well known that the host nation’s investment in event preparations is the most expensive. According to reports, Qatar is spending a whopping $200 billion on infrastructure projects such as the development of hotels, stadiums, and roads. Aside from that, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in the Middle East for the first time as well.