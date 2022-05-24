32 year-old Odion Ighalo Kinging in Saudi Arabia

Odion Ighalo was the hottest item in all of Saudi Arabia’s top professional football in the Month of March, and the 32 year-old got his recognition award for his exceptional performance.
On Monday, Ighalo was handed his Player of the Month award and celebrated on social media by Al Hilal Saudi FC before the top-of the-table clash against Al Ittihad.
Our striker Ighalo jude is the Best Player of the month “March” in #MBSLeague.
🔝 Our striker @ighalojude is the Best Player of the month “March” in #MBSLeague 👏🏻⚽️#AlHilal 💙 pic.twitter.com/u1pJJzpB8C
— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 23, 2022