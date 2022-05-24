32 year-old Odion Ighalo Kinging in Saudi Arabia

By
Adebanjo
-
0
97
Odion Ighalo celebrates after scoring. Photo credit | Twitter (Alhilal_EN)

Odion Ighalo was the hottest item in all of Saudi Arabia’s top professional football in the Month of March, and the 32 year-old got his recognition award for his exceptional performance.

On Monday, Ighalo was handed his Player of the Month award and celebrated on social media by Al Hilal Saudi FC before the top-of the-table clash against Al Ittihad.
Our striker Ighalo jude is the Best Player of the month “March” in #MBSLeague.

 

He started all four games in the Month of March – all were League matches – and the Nigerian scored in all but one.
Ighalo totalled 5 goals and 1 assist in the four games, including a hat-trick against Al Ahli.
Similarly, Al Hilal manager Ramon Diaz was also honored, the Argentine won the Coach of the Month award for March.
His team went unbeaten in the entire month, they scored 11 goals and conceded just three.
Meanwhile, in road game against Al Ittihad, Monday, Odion Ighalo picked up an assist, setting up Salem Al Dawsari for his side’s second goal as they fought back from a goal down to pick up all three points.
The hosts scored the game’s opener from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, but were pegged back before the break.
Al Ittihad then turned the game around completely with a goal in the 66th minute; Ighalo and Salem combining, but then they wrapped it up three minutes later.
The win closed up the gap with the league leaders, cutting it to just two points and there are just three rounds of games left.

