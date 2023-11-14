2026 WCQ: Okoye Out, Obasogie invited… Super Eagles Camp Swells

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s preparation for this month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers has taken another following the withdrawal of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.
Okoye pulled out of the squad to face Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but there was no official reason given for the 24 year-old’s decision.
Meanwhile, he has since been replaced by Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Amas Obasogie.
Obasogie was one of the outstanding shot-stoppers in the NPFL last season, and he joins Enyimba first choice, Ojo Olorunleke as well as Francis Uzoho in the Super Eagles camp in Uyo.
Similar to Okoye, left back Bruno Onyemeachi is a major doubt for the qualifiers following the defender’s substitution in a Liga match over the weekend.
Onyemeachi is believed to have suffered a knock and while no confirmation of his availability has been made by the National team, the 24 year-old’s situation remains dicey.
Meanwhile, more players have arrived Uyo, and the team’s official social media handle puts the head count at 6 players including the early birds, Kenneth Omeruo, Umar Sadiq and Jamilu Collins.
Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho and Ojo Olorunleke are the latest names, while Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Ademola Lookman, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Victor Boniface are all expected in Tuesday.
Nigeria’s first game in the qualifiers is against Lesotho, on November 16 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.