2025 AFCON: CAF Visits Nigeria for Inspection of Stadiums and Facilities

Nigeria’s joint bid for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations came under the spotlight over the weekend as the Nigeria FA received a delegation of CAF’s Inspection Team.

The Team arrived Friday in Abuja according to the NFF and commenced their inspection of the MKO Abiola Stadium that is one of six Stadiums designated in the Nigeria-Benin Republic bid to host games of the 2025 Cup of Nations.

Other Cities and Stadium facilities that the CAF team inspected during their tour includes the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (Kaduna), Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (Benin City), Stephen Keshi Stadium (Asaba), Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Uyo) and Teslim Balogun Stadium (Lagos).

In a twitter thread, Sunday, the NFF also disclosed that “The inspectors will also check out the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo in Benin Republic as part of their rounds for the joint bid between Nigeria and Benin Republic.”

Inspectors appointed by CAF are in Nigeria to inspect stadiums and related facilities that Nigeria has put forward in a joint bid with Benin Republic to host the 35th AFCON in 2025. pic.twitter.com/zJfiLDeLYt

— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 2, 2023

The Nigeria and Benin joint bid is among Four nations bidding to host the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.