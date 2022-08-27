2023 CHAN: Yusuf & Super Eagles B in Cape Coast to face Ghana

Salisu Yusuf arrived Ghana, Friday, with 22 players ahead of the August 28th, first leg African Nations Championship playoff game.

Yusuf picked several experienced names for the Super Eagles B clash against their Ghanaian counterparts.

Olorunleke Ojo, Samson Gbadebo, Ebube Duru are among the senior players whom the Coach will look to for leadership in the team.

Also, the Coach named the in form Chijioke Akuneto as well as Sani Faisal, Chiamaka Madu and Ossy Martin.

Nigeria will be aiming to reach a fourth CHAN, but need to get a good result in Cape Coast, where the Eagles will battle Ghana’s Black Galaxies.

Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Adeyinka Adewale; Olorunleke Ojo; Kayode Bankole

Defenders: Tope Olusesi; Kazie Enyinnaya; Ebube Duru; Temple Emekayi; Faisal Sani; Samson Gbadebo; Isah Ali; Tosin Adegbite

Midfielders: Babatunde Bello; Morice Chukwu; Chiamaka Madu; Joseph Onoja; Afeez Nosiru; Zulkiflu Rabiu

Forwards: Adamu Abubakar; Chidiebere Nwobodo; Chijioke Akuneto; Ossy Martin; Andy Okpe