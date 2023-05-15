2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Sierra Leone’s proposed Stadium for Nigeria game in June Not Approved by CAF

(Top L-R) Sierra Leone's midfielder Abu Dumbuya, forward Musa Noah Kamara, defender Steven Caulker, forward Mustapha Bundu, midfielder John Kamara, defender Umaru Bangura, (bottom L-R) forward Kei Kamara, midfielder Kwame Quee, defender Kevin Wright, defender Osman Kakay and goalkeeper Mohamed Nbalie Kamara pose before kick off in an AFCON 2021 match. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has given pre-approval for the Akwa Ibom International Stadium to host a matchday 5 fixture in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

Although Nigeria has no home game scheduled for June, CAF however has given its nod for only the Nest Champions to host International games.

 

 

It’s not certain how many stadiums the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, listed for review, but only one returned certified.

The last couple of home games for Nigeria have been played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja and Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

While the Lagos stadium had been halted from hosting international games due to Facility problems, the Abuja version received a no-spectator owing to crowd trouble.

However, in the most recent game at the National Stadium in Abuja, there were complaints about the playing surface and how it hinder the Super Eagles players in the Cup of Nations qualifiers against The Guinea-Bissau.

But, when the Super Eagles return to action in the AFCON qualifiers, they’ll face Sierra Leone in their group A return-leg.

The Leone Stars played their two previous home games at adopted grounds in Guinea and Morocco respectively.

The Sierra Leone FA had proposed hosting Nigeria at a third neutral ground, the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia. But the Arena was not approved by CAF in the official documents as shared by Ghanaian Journalist Micky Jnr. (CAF Media).

So far, there’s been no official communication from the SFA or NFF on the location of the June 18 fixture.

Meanwhile, Nigeria needs a win to join Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, South Africa and hosts Ivory Coast as the countries who have booked their places in the 34th edition of the tournament.

