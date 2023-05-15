2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Sierra Leone’s proposed Stadium for Nigeria game in June Not Approved by CAF

List of CAF pre-approved stadiums for the 2023 AFCON match day five (5) fixtures. 🔴

⏺️ South Africa has seven (7) stadiums.

⏺️ Algeria, Morocco and Egypt has five (5) stadiums.

⏺️ Ghana with two approved while’s Tanzania has only the Mkapa Stadium approved.

⏺️ Sudan,… pic.twitter.com/27C9zZ8CTx

— Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) May 15, 2023