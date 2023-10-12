2023 AFCON Draw: Group of Death Potential for Super Eagles

It’s an exciting time for Nigerian football fans as they await the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
The draw for the Group phase of the AFCON will hold this Thursday (today), in Abidjan, and the Super Eagles will know their opponents.
Nigeria is seeded in Pot 2 and it means they might face any one of Africa’s very best teams from Pot 1, including some strong North African teams and the hosts.
Pot 3 also poses a tricky test with Cape Verde, Zambia, South Africa, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania, Angola, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Namibia, The Gambia and Tanzania are the other possible opponents for the Jose Peseiro’s side.
The draw will certainly be an important moment for determining how far the team can go in the tournament.