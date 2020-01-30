2022 World Cup: Super Eagles won’t Underrate Opponents – Alloy Agu

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has stated that the team’s FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying group opponents will be treated opponent with respect in their preparation.

Nigeria was drawn in group C along with Cape Verde, Liberia and Central African Republic.

In a chat with footballlive Agu said the coaches will also ensure players are not tempted to underrate any of the opponents.

“There is nobody you can count out, you just have to take each game as it comes and you make sure that you give your best and that’s precisely what we are going to do. Because the moment you start underrating a team or ruling out a country, that might lead to something else. We don’t want to do that and we will never go that way.”