2022 Women AFCON Qualifiers : Super Falcons battle Black Queens

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle their rivalry in Women’s football as the nations will battle for a place at the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons were drawn to face the Black Queens in the AWCON qualifiers at the draw ceremony held Monday in Cairo.

While Nigeria are defending champions and record title winners, their West African neighbors Ghana are chasing their first ever championship win.

Ghana’s Black Queens have lost three finals in 1998, 2002 and 2006, all to the Super Falcons.

However, their most recent meeting in 2018 at the WAFU Zone B championship final.

A penalty shootout, semi-final triumph over Nigeria set Ghana on their way to a maiden senior team title.

Qualifiers for the 12th edition of the championship will commence in June and is expected to be wrapped up in October.

Full 2022 AWCON Qualifying draw: