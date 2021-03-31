2022 Qatar WCQ : Super Eagles kick off Campaign against Lone Stars of Liberia

Nigeria will kick off its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier with a home game against Liberia.

Super Eagles will host the Lone Star on Matchday 1, before travelling for the second group game against Central African Republic.

The first set of games are scheduled between May 31 and June 15, but venues for both have not been decided.

Full schedule of Nigeria’s 2022 Qatar World Cup Calendar :

1). 31 May-15 June ….2022 WCQ MD 1 & 2.

Vs Liberia(Home)

Vs Central African Republic(Away)

2). 30 August-7 September*….2022 WCQ MD 3 & 4.

Vs Cape Verde(Home and Away).

3). October 4-12*…..2022 WCQ MD 5 & 6.

Vs Liberia(Away)

Vs Central African Republic(Home)

4). November 8-16*….2022 WCQ 3rd/final round knockout

Home and Away against opponents yet to be decided.