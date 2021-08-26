2022 FIFA WCQ: Rohr could hand Nwakali, Bonke, Nwobodo debut Super Eagles invites for Cape Verde

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr will consider handing debut invitations to several new players for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions by the British, Spanish and Italian governments Rohr has had to look elsewhere to assemble a squad for the international matches and several names have popped up according to FL sources.
The German is working round the clock with scouts to identify eligible Nigerian footballers in Europe with decent ratings this season and prior.
FL gathered that the German coach had sort to use to different XIs to prosecute the games; his regulars for the home tie against Liberia and a new group for the trip to Cape Verde.
Among the names that have appeared on the list, Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF), Tosin Kehinde (Randers FC) and Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca) and the prominent mentions.
Per @patomilliki Plus Tosin Kehinde! Folks, u will see 4 of these boys being listed in our revised list!!
Alhassan (Yusuf), Nwobodo (Obinna), Kingsley (Ehizibue), Nwakali (Kelechi), Bonke (Innocent), Joel Obi, Marcus (Abraham), Shehu.