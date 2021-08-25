2022 FIFA WCQ: Cape Verde names strong 26-man squad to face Nigeria

Cape Verde head Coach Pedro ‘Bubista’ Brito has named a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup second round qualifying matches against Central African Republic and Nigeria.
The Blue Tubarões host Nigeria’s Super Eagles on September 7, six days after their fame against CAR in Cameroon.
Bubista named an foreign based squad with players from Portugal, Belgium, France among others.
Meanwhile, the game vs Nigeria will be hosted by the 5000 capacity Aderito Sena Stadium, in Mindelo.
