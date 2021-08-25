2022 FIFA WCQ: Cape Verde names strong 26-man squad to face Nigeria

Cape Verde manager Pedro 'Bubista' Brito giving instructions to his players. He named a strong 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA WCQ against CAR and Nigeria in September. Photo credit | IG (fcfcomunica)

Cape Verde head Coach Pedro ‘Bubista’ Brito has named a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup second round qualifying matches against Central African Republic and Nigeria.

The Blue Tubarões host Nigeria’s Super Eagles on September 7, six days after their fame against CAR in Cameroon.
Bubista named an foreign based squad with players from Portugal, Belgium, France among others.
Meanwhile, the game vs Nigeria will be hosted by the 5000 capacity Aderito Sena Stadium, in Mindelo.

 

Although it’s surface is laid with artificial grass, the stadium built in 1938 is also a multi-use stadium and home to some local sides.

