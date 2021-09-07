2022 FIFA WCQ: Bizarre own goal gifts Nigeria win against Cape Verde

A second half own goal gifted Nigeria an unlikely win against Cape Verde at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena to make it maximum points after two matches in the world cup qualifier.
Kenny Rocha Santos scored a bizarre own goal from the middle of the pitch beating goalkeeper Josimar Dias who was way off his line.
The host had taken the lead, albeit in controversial circumstances when Dylan Tavares beat Maduka Okoye from his near post, but the forward’s run was clearly off side.
Nigeria trailed for only 10 minutes as Victor Osimhen (29′) bundled the ball in following Dias’s save averting an obvious own goal from a poor clearance.
It was the Forward’s seventh goal in 14 caps for the senior team and his first in the qualifiers.