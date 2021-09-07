2022 FIFA WCQ: Bizarre own goal gifts Nigeria win against Cape Verde

Nigeria's winger Chidera Ejuke contests for the ball with a Cape Verde player during the world cup qualifiers between the Blue Sharks and Super Eagles at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena. Photo credit | IG (ng_supereagles)

A second half own goal gifted Nigeria an unlikely win against Cape Verde at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena to make it maximum points after two matches in the world cup qualifier.

Kenny Rocha Santos scored a bizarre own goal from the middle of the pitch beating goalkeeper Josimar Dias who was way off his line.
The host had taken the lead, albeit in controversial circumstances when Dylan Tavares beat Maduka Okoye from his near post, but the forward’s run was clearly off side.

 

Nigeria trailed for only 10 minutes as Victor Osimhen (29′) bundled the ball in following Dias’s save averting an obvious own goal from a poor clearance.

 

It was the Forward’s seventh goal in 14 caps for the senior team and his first in the qualifiers.

 

Tied 1-1 as they headed into the break, Nigeria came out in the second half a lot more composed in the midfield and they forced the Blue Sharks into their own half.
Gernot Rohr would then make several changes including replacing captain and centurion Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon.
They made way for Terem Moffi and Henry Onyekuru respectively in the 73rd minute and three minutes later, the latter forced Rocha Santos into a back pass lobbed towards the goalie, but it nestled inside the net.
Nigeria would then hold on for dear life, defending astutely and was nearly caught napping but for a misplaced headed that beat the outstretched hand of Maduka.
Moments later the 22 year-old goalkeeper was called to action again as he made a comfortable save from a free header.
The final whistle sent the Super Eagles into celebrations but with a huge relief.

