2021 AFCON: Super Eagles manager Rohr insists “All the matches will be difficult”

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr does not believe his team’s group in the 2021 CAF Africa Cup of Nations offers any relieve.

Nigeria were drawn in group D along with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, but Rohr insists the Eagles must weary about all the opponents.

“We have a difficult group with Egypt that we have to face from the start on January 11 in Garoua,” the German offered in an interview with CAF.

“Guinea-Bissau may be an ‘offsider’ team, but it’s a good steam. Sudan is trained by a French technician [Hubert Velud] whom I know well. He did a great job. So all the matches will be difficult.”