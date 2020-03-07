2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sierra Leone to Announce Squad vs Nigeria Next Week

Sierra Leone will announce their squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria this week, with head Coach Sellas Tettey expected to name a mix of home and foreign based players.

The Leone Stars are currently bottom of the table, but have a chance to record their first win when they face group leaders Nigeria, first in Asaba and later against the Three-time champions in Free Town for the second-leg.

Footballlive gathers that the Sierra Leone gaffer has assembled a first batch of players, mainly comprising home based players and they’ve been involved in some practice friendlies with local teams.

“The home based players are presently in training the Head Coach Sellas Tettey assisted by John Keister they are trying to get the final list of home based players together with the foreign based players,” the footballlive source revealed.

“The list is not yet out, but the home based players are involved in several friendlies with local based clubs in Free Town and also provincial areas.”

“We are expecting the official list to be out next week, immediately after the WAFU Tournament, but as we speak the Technical team are already putting in things in place in terms of getting the selected home based players that will join up with the invited foreign professional players, so that by next week we’ll have the full official list.”