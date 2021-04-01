2020-21 NPFL Season Gets Extended Mid-season Break

The 2021 NPFL season will go an ended mid-season break after Matchday 19 according to a statement circulated to the 20 clubs by the League Management Company.

Regular season NPFL games will hold this weekend across the league except for the fixture between Rangers and Enyimba that has been postponed.

Enyimba are scheduled to continue their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday this weekend with a home game against ES Setif.

The Statement read:

The League Management Company (LMC) have extended the mid season break by seven days.

Matchday 20 matches will now be played on Sunday 18th April 2021 instead of the earlier scheduled date of 11th April 2021.

This is to allow for club’s to enjoy the traditional mid season break of 14 days.