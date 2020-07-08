2019-20 NWPL Season Scrapped, League Body Introduces New Structure

The Nigeria Women Football League has reached an agreement with clubs owners and managers to scrap the 2019/2020 season.

In a statement on Wednesday, the League body explained that the decision was reached (Tuesday) unanimously and it was in the best interest of players and officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clubs were encouraged to prepare for 2020/2021 season contingent upon the time the protocol for resuming sporting activities is approved.

In view of the approval of CAF to commence the Women Champions League in 2021, it was agreed that, the 2020/2021 NWPL season will be structured as full season with a plan to organize another draw for this purpose.