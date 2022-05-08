200 days out Injured! Bologna welcome back Kingsley Michael

Serie A side Bologna welcomed the return of Kingsley Michael to first team training after a 6-month injury lay off.
After a successful surgery on his fracture Fibula, Micheal spent just under 200 days recuperating.
The Midfielder who joined Bologna as an 18 year-old has been sidelined by injury for about 320 days, a staggering number for a young professional.
In the current season had been out for about 33 days after a Biceps femoris muscle injury and the spells had restricted him to just two League appearances this season.
Bologna boss Siniša Mihajlović sanctioned the return of the Nigerian midfielder after his last loan at Serie B side Reggina with first team assurances.
However with the season almost done; the Rossoblù have just three games left including Sunday’s away game at relegated Venezia.
Three days ago the club announced the 22 year-old’s return to training in a Social Media post, but did not give any hint if he would have any part to play in the remaining games of the campaign.
