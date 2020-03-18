20 Super Eagles Players Banned from Returning to Nigeria

The Nigerian government has issued a travel ban on several European countries as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Country.

Fewer than 10 cases of Covid-19 have been reported officially in Nigeria, but the Government is taking steps to curtail the growing threat of the virus.

Recently, the Government suspended several sporting activities in the Country as a direct step to dissuade such public gatherings until the foreseeable future.

Wednesday’s travel ban would have affected Nigeria Men’s senior football team, the Super Eagles’ preparation for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Asaba on March 23.

The Eagles were earlier scheduled to play against Sierra Leone in a Group L fixture in the qualifiers, but the Confederation of African Football had announced the suspension of all its competitions due to the Coronavirus.

21 of the 24 players called up by Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr are based in Europe.

Among the Countries on the ban list include the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Spain where 20 Eagles players are based.

THE FULL LIST OF 13 COUNTRIES AFFECTED BY THE TRAVEL BAN: UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CHINA, JAPAN, IRAN, SWITZERLAND, NORWAY, NETHERLANDS, FRANCE, SOUTH KOREA, GERMANY, ITALY AND SPAIN.

All the players in the affected Countries are currently under self-isolation at their various bases across Europe as Club sides are also ensuring strict medical protocols.