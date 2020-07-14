20 NWFL Clubs receive $194,030 FIFA fund

20 Nigerian Women’s Football League clubs will benefit from FIFA’s solidarity fund.

The fund which is meant for teams that helped develop players who represented their countries at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

According to a statement from FIFA, the sum of $194,030 will be shared among the 20 Nigerian teams.

Rivers Angels, FC Robo, Bayelsa Queens and Nasarawa Amazons will receive payments for releasing players for the tournament, while 17 other clubs will be paid for their role in training and developing players who featured for the Super Falcons at last year’s tournament in France.

“The payments reward clubs for providing players with a professional football pathway, while encouraging and incentivising football clubs to continue developing talent in the women’s game,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The money is paid out with the intention of enabling beneficiary clubs to create a high-performance environment for the best players in the world and to invest in developing women’s football at the grassroots level.”

“By providing opportunities for talented players to pursue their careers and to further professionalize women’s football, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Club Solidarity Fund should ensure that the phenomenal success of France 2019 is by no means a one-off.”

Rivers Angels top the list of club with the highest earnings with $45,500, while Nasarawa Amazons and FC Robo Queens will receive $27,530 and $27,100 respectively.

Delta Queens are entitled to $15,080 just as Coal City Babes and Invincible Angels will get $10,340 and $7,760.

Other clubs expected to receive FIFA’s solidarity fund are Sao Paulo Queens ($6,030), Pelican Stars ($4,310), Novia Queens ($3,450),Delta Youth Sports Academy ($3,450), Omidiran Babes ($2,590), Iwundu Academy ($2,590), YSFON Queens ($2,590), Clever Stars ($2,590), Abia Angels ($1,720), Remo United Queens ($1,720), Living Boot Academy ($1,720), Ibom Angels ($1,290) and C&C Sports Club ($860).