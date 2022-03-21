18 Super Eagles expected in Today… Eguavoen, Five players in camp and Practice already scheduled

Five players have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, but the number is expected to swell to 18 by the end of the day.

The arrival of the five; all defensive players, was confirmed by the Super Eagles media Officer Babafemi Raji on Monday.
William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, Ola Aina and Frank Onyeka are the early birds.
More players, are expected to arrive the Abuja camp of the team, although captain Ahmed Musa and striker Odion Ighalo are both, reportedly, in the Country.
FL gathers that Austine Eguavoen will hold the first training session later in the evening and 18 players are expected to take part.

 

Meanwhile, Two Ghanaian players Jojo Wollacott and Andy Yiadom – both England based – have arrived Accra ahead of the fuller contingent of Black Stars players.

 

 

The head Coaches led by Otto Addo and Technical Director Chris Hughton will make a joint announcement, Monday, of the squad list for the double header against Nigeria.
On Tuesday the entire squad will then proceed to Kumasi where the first-leg of the tie against Nigeria will be played.

