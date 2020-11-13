120th ranked Sierra Leone Fightback to draw 4-4 against Super Eagles in Benin

A stunner! An amazing comeback and an incredible 90 minutes of football for the neutrals or perhaps for Sierra Leone as they fought back from 4-0 to earn a draw against Nigeria in Benin City.

Leone Stars were the underdogs and facing the most in-form team in Group L on home soil; the Super Eagles were expected to wrap up a routine win, but the visitors flipped the script.

Quick goals from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen saw the Eagles race into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 21 minutes of the game.

Iwobi grabbed his brace and Samuel Chukwueze made it four just before the half hour mark and it looked as though Gernot Rohr’s men were going to cruise to a comfortable win.

However, the team ranked 120th in the world grabbed a lifeline just before the interval.

Kwame Quee’s goal kept the fire burning and Leone Stars in the game.

When players returned from the break, quick changes from both Managers seemed to tip the balance – in favor of Sierra Leone.

Substitute Alhaji Kamara further reduced the deficit in the 72nd minute and Twenty minutes before full time a quick double from Bundu Mustapha, another sub, and Kamara leveled up the scoreline with the Nigerian side in complete disarray.

Sierra Leone picked only their second point in the group and have the chance to spur a resurgence to reach AFCON 2022 when the sides meet again on Tuesday in Freetown for the second-leg.