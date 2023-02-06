11 goals in 5 games! Wonder Woman Oshoala paints Spain with goals

Many people have been talking about the exploits of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen with Napoli but Asisat Oshoala’s exploit with Barcelona Femeni isn’t talked about enough.
Oshoala has been tearing up Spain with goals and recently moved up another gear with 11 goals in her last five appearances.
The Forward has been in an out of the team this season as Barcelona Femeni is blessed with a plethora of quality options in attack, but that hasn’t stopped the Nigerian Striker from doing what she knows how to do best.
Since drawing blank in the 3-1 Clasico victory against Madrid Oshoala hasn’t looked back.
The 28 year-old came off the bench with 30 minutes left and scored against Real Sociedad before back to back hat-tricks against Las Planas and Granadilla Tenerife.
She then produced a goal and assist against Valencia before coming off the bench to score another mind-blowing hat-trick in 30 minutes against Real Betis to take her to the top of Liga F women goal scoring chart.
HAT-TRICK D’ @AsisatOshoala! GOOOOOOOL DEL #FCBFEMENI! (
+ PICHICHI!
(7-0, min 92) #BarçaBetis pic.twitter.com/rxIZLUgkpj
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 5, 2023