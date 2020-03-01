10-men ADO Den Haag cage Dessers, force Heracles to Stalemate

Heracles Almelo forward, Cyriel Dessers fired blank in his team’s 0-0 draw with ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Dessers was handed his 25th appearance of the season but couldn’t add to his tally of 15 league goals on the day.

The 25-year-old was on from start to finish but didn’t really have much impact on the game as Heracles left the Cars Jeans Stadion with a point.

The result left Heracles unmoved in ninth spot in the Eredivisie standings after gathering 33 points from 25 games.

In spite of the draw though, Dessers still remain the top scorer of the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals.

He will hope to return to goalscoring form as his team take on RKC Waalwijk on March 8 in their next league encounter.