10-man Leicester City Hammered in London, Quite night for Ndidi, Iheanacho

Michail Antonio battles for possession with Wilfred Ndidi (L) and Caglar Soyuncu (R) during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at The London Stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Leicester City were handed a thumping by West Ham in the premier league match on Monday night at the London Stadium, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho both played some part in the encounter.

Michail Antonio netted a brace as the Hammers punished the 10-man Leicester, who lost forward Ayoze Perez in the first half.
While Iheanacho was an 81st minute substitute, Ndidi started for the Foxes and played all 90 minutes.
The midfielder registered 3 interceptions, 3 clearances, 3 blocks and attempted 8 tackles in the game, yet the one-man disadvantage took its toll.
Perez was sent off in the 40th minute, the visitors were already a goal down. Pablo Fornals had drawn first blood in the 26th minute.
Said Benrahma doubled for the Hammers (56′) after his assist for his side’s first goal.
The 10 men of Leicester however didn’t roll over and Youri Tielemans pulled one back to give his side a fighting chance.
But it was not to be and Antonio added not one but two goals (80′, 84′) to his assist in the game to inspire a familiar victory against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

 

The win means West Ham are have now picked maximum points from their two games in the PL and go top of the table.

